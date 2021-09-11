Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $647,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE IDA opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

