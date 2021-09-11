Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $655,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

