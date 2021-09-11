Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 98,902 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

