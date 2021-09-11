Tecsys Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$58.07 on Friday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.31 million and a PE ratio of 118.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.65.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

