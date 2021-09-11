Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday.

TSE TCS opened at C$58.07 on Friday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market cap of C$842.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.64.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

