Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average of $164.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.