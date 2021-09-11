Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $455.80.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $12.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.42. 289,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,276. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.63 and its 200 day moving average is $402.79. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

