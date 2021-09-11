Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

