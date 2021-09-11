Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

