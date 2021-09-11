Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 114,023 shares traded.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

