Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 114,023 shares traded.
TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
