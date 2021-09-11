TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. TENT has a market cap of $790,814.23 and approximately $102,978.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00290046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00145855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00180872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003308 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,674,480 coins and its circulating supply is 38,597,388 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

