Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.