Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.72 Million

Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $945.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.17 million and the highest is $979.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $819.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

