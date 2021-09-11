Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.