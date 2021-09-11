Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $602.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 41.9% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $18.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $736.27. 15,121,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

