Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Position Boosted by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 246.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,209 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 78,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

