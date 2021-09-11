Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.