The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $804.00 to $530.00. The stock had previously closed at $559.40, but opened at $511.93. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $519.93, with a volume of 2,536 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.06.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

