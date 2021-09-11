The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.10

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The Chiba Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.