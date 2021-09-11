The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Cut by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

