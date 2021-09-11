The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Down 1.1%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 3,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

The Crypto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

