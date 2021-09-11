The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) PT Raised to C$101.00 at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.40.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.66. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$67.16 and a 52 week high of C$109.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.51.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

