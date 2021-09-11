The Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $425,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

