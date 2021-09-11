The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day moving average is $309.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

