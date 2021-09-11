The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.88.

XONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

XONE stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $527.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

