The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,726,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,683,000 after buying an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS opened at $403.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.