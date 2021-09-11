The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $436.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $453.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $498.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

HAIN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 587,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

