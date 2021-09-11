The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Research Coverage Started at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
HAIN stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.73.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
