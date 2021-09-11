The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Research Coverage Started at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

HAIN stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

