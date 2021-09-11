The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.13. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

