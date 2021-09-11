The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $308,739.20 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

