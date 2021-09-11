The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $87.86 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

