The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.16 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

