The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

