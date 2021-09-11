The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.09 billion and the highest is $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.