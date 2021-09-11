The North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CIBC

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get The North West alerts:

Shares of NWC opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The North West has a fifty-two week low of C$28.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.82.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$550.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that The North West will post 2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.