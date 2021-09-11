The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group stock remained flat at $$42.27 during midday trading on Friday. 8,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $43.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.