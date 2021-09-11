The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

NYSE:SMG opened at $151.62 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

