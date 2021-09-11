The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Decreased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in The Southern by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 593,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

