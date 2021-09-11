The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

