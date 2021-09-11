TheStreet Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to B

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

