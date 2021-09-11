Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $112.61 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

