Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 over the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $2,361,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRY opened at $29.46 on Friday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.85.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

