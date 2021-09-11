thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 2,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

