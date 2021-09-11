Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.41.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.