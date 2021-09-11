Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $13.81 million and $318,849.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00060180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00164557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.