TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 48,600 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

