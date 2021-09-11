TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,625 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $28,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avient by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

