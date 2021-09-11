TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.30% of CuriosityStream worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CURI. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

