TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,434,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

