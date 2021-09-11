TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

