TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $16.69 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $471.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,470,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

